Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Electric Vauxhall Corsa-e and Mokka-e can now go further between charges

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 1.54pm
(Vauxhall)
(Vauxhall)

Two of Vauxhall’s electric cars can now go further between charges thanks to updates to their hardware.

The Corsa-e supermini and Mokka-e crossover are the cars in question and gain an increased range of six and four per cent respectively.

This means the Corsa-e can now travel up to 222 miles from 209 miles, while the Mokka-e can go 209 miles, up from 201 miles.

Vauxhall Mokka-e
(Vauxhall)

The increase has been achieved through optimisation of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as the propulsion system.

Vauxhall says some of the measures include improving the efficiency of the heat pump, which warms and cools the interior. This then uses less energy from the battery, which is said to be particularly noticeable during the winter months.

Other moves include a new transmission piece and new low rolling resistance tyres.

These updates are available on new Corsa-e and Mokka-e, which cost from £17,380 and £21,835 respectively.

Vauxhall Corsa-e
(Vauxhall)

All of the firm’s electric models fall under the Plug and Go offer, which brings a free home charging unit, eight years’ roadside assistance and battery warranty, a free six-month BP Pulse subscription and three years’ free servicing.

Vauxhall says the offer is designed to ‘remove the barriers to making the switch to electric and simplifies the EV ownership experience’.

Like all manufacturers, the Luton-based firm is pushing its electric cars at the moment, with an electrified version of every model it makes coming by 2024. It will also have a fully electric line-up of cars by 2028 ahead of the government phasing out the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars between 2030 and 2035.

More from The Courier