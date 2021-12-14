Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Updated Renault Kadjar now available to order from £25,595

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 10.47am
The updated Kadjar gains revised trims
The updated Kadjar gains revised trims

Renault has announced that its updated Kadjar SUV has gone on sale ahead of deliveries in February 2022.

The model gets a refreshed trim structure with two new specifications called Equilibre and Techno. Both models come with a 138bhp petrol engine that gets up to 44.1mpg.

The range starts with Equilibre, which Renault says has been designed to offer a balanced specification across comfort, driving experience and style.

Renault Kadjar
All cars benefit from a seven-inch touchscreen

Standard equipment includes a seven-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as cruise control, front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera, and automatic wipers and headlights.

Other equipment found on this model includes 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, chrome styling parts, synthetic leather steering wheel, and automatic dual-zone climate control.

Prices for this model start at £25,595 with a six-speed manual gearbox or £27,195 with an automatic.

Step up to the Techno grade and you get 19-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights with LED turn indicators and fog lights, automatic high-beam, black synthetic leather and cloth upholstery and an active emergency braking system.

Renault Kadjar
The Kadjar has proved to be a real success for Renault

These models start at £27,195 for the manual and £28,795 in the automatic.

These two trims are currently the only specifications available on the Kadjar, and Renault says they will be introduced across more models in its range.

The updated trim levels are aimed at giving the Kadjar a new lease of life ahead of its replacement next year. The new model will be called Astral and will have combustion engines, but is expected to get electrified powertrains too.

