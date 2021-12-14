Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Speeding fines are down, but careless driving offences increase by a fifth in England and Wales

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 1.01pm
A speed camera in London.
A speed camera in London.

Speeding offences in England and Wales fell by 12.9 per cent in lockdown-affected 2020-21 compared with 2019-20 but fines for careless driving increased by a fifth.

Statistics released by the Home Office today (Dec 14) reviewing offences up to March 2021 also show that the number of drivers who were penalised for using their mobile phone while driving fell by two fifths, while neglect of traffic signs (such as ignoring a give way sign) dropped by a fifth.

However, the number of offences for people not wearing a seatbelt increased by 17.4 per cent and licence-related offences also increased by 10.3 per cent.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at the AA, said: “While many heeded the calls to stay at home, some who ventured out on the roads tried to turn empty streets into a racetrack.

“During the first lockdown, several drivers felt that traffic police would be enforcing pandemic related laws rather than the rules of the road. Thankfully they were wrong, and the message was heard loud and clear.

“As we hope for some form of normality in 2022, it is the perfect time to hit the reset button on our driving behaviour. Slowing down, allowing more room for cyclists, horses and pedestrians and locking the mobile phone away are things all drivers must do to ensure safety on our roads.”

The number of people given a fixed penalty notice, driver retraining or court action for obstruction, waiting or parking offences also fell by 33.3 per cent in 2020, too.

