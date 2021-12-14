Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Volkswagen diesels will work with emissions-reducing paraffinic fuels

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 2.55pm
(VW)
(VW)

Volkswagen says its latest generation diesel engines are approved for using paraffinic fuels.

Approval has been given for any Volkswagen four-cylinder diesel engine delivered since the end of June this year to use paraffinic diesel fuels in accordance with European standard EN 15940.

There are a wide variety of paraffinic fuels, which use biological components to reduce harmful emissions.

One such example is fuels made from biological residual and waste materials such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) . These vegetable oils are converted into hydrocarbons by a reaction with hydrogen and can be added to the diesel fuel in any quantities.

These HVOs can be used as a sole source of fuel, or can be added to diesel to cut emissions.

Volkswagen says the maximum environmental benefit of these fuels comes when they’re made from biological residual and waste materials such as used cooking oil and sawdust.

Many HVO fuels are already available on the market, but the German firm says it expects availability to increase across Europe to a market share of up to 30 per cent in the next 10 years.

Thomas Garbe, head of petrol and diesel fuels at Volkswagen, said: “Through the use of environmentally friendly fuels in the approved Volkswagen models, we are making it possible for customers throughout Europe to significantly reduce their CO2 emissions as soon as the fuel is locally available.

“For example, the use of paraffinic fuels is a sensible additional option particularly for companies with a mixed fleet made up of models with electric and conventional drives.”

Many fuel providers across Europe already offer diesel that has had some paraffinic diesel added, including Diesel R33, V-Power Diesel, OMV MaxMotion, and Aral Ultimate Diesel.

