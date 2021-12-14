Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Shelby-licensed Cobras go on sale in the UK

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 4.07pm
The Cobra uses a powerful V8 engine
A luxury car retailer is offering versions of the iconic Cobra that are fully licensed by Shelby.

London-based Clive Sutton has both continuation or replica versions of the two-seater car, all of which are recreated by Superformance and made in right-hand-drive.

The MKII Slab Side, MKIII and MKIII-R Cobra models all combine classic styling with up-to-date engineering and build quality. The MKII packs a 5.7-litre engine, while both MKIII and MKIII-R cars benefit from a 7.0-litre V8 engine – both from Roush.

Shelby Cobra
The Slab Side has some classic touches

The MKII Slab Side is a ‘sanctioned continuation’ model priced from £124,950 and is built around a round-tube chassis with original-style transverse leaf-spring suspension.

The MKIII, meanwhile, starts from £123,950 and incorporates a wider body with wider wings and wheel arches. As well as a five-speed transmission and independent front and rear suspension, it’s the only Cobra replica built under license from Carroll Shelby Licensing.

Shelby Cobra
The MKIII-R has a more distinctive exterior design

The Clive Sutton MKIII-R – priced from £136,950 – adds a new styling package for a more updated look, including a revised rear diffuser and body-contour front splitter.

Clive Sutton, founder and CEO, said: “We have a long history with the Cobra, so it holds a special place in our hearts. Many of our customers grew up adoring this model, so we’re confident of a warm reception for our Cobra range. Offering the world’s only Shelby-licensed Cobras is a source of great pride and we can’t wait to share these special vehicles with enthusiasts everywhere.”