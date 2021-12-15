Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

Majority of drivers don’t know how much alcohol will tip them over the drink-drive limit

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 11.43am
A PSNI Road Policing officer holds an operational breathalyser during a random drink driving checkpoint in Belfast.
A PSNI Road Policing officer holds an operational breathalyser during a random drink driving checkpoint in Belfast.

The majority of drivers don’t know the legal threshold for drink driving, leading to concerns that motorists could get behind the wheel while over the limit this Christmas.

In a survey of 1,000 motorists who were asked what the legal limit was, the average answer was 52 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. However, the actual limit is just 35.

With most drivers overestimating how much alcohol is allowed in their system, road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, which commissioned the survey, said it was concerned and called for ‘drivers to take more responsibility this festive period, plan ahead and be extra careful’.

PSNI drink driving checkpoint
A driver blows into a PSNI Road Policing officers’ breathalyser during a random drink driving checkpoint in Belfast.

Furthermore, about half of those who responded to the survey said they were likely to drive the morning after festive drinks, despite large amounts of alcohol taking many hours to exit their system.

Neil Greig, director of policy and research at IAM RoadSmart, said: “Drinking and driving simply does not mix and every driver should plan to leave the keys at home rather than face a fine, lengthy ban or time in a police cell.

“Worryingly, the research also highlights that there is still real ignorance regarding how much alcohol is enough before it is illegal to drive. Although motorists may well think they know how many drinks will typically tip them over the limit, individual characteristics such as body weight, food consumption, gender and metabolism will also determine the reading.

“So, if you’re planning to drink alcohol at a Christmas celebration, do not try to calculate whether or not you are over the limit. It is always best to make it none for the road.”

IAM RoadSmart also took the opportunity to reiterate its plea to the Government to introduce longer term measures to reduce the number of motorists drink-driving. This includes a lower drink-drive limit, fast-tracked evidential roadside testing machines and tailored approaches to help drivers with alcohol problems.

As a final note, IAM RoadSmart warned that a prosecution for drink-driving could cost you up to £70,000 and impact the rest of your life ‘through public humiliation, loss of job, family break up and a criminal record’.

