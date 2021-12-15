Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government’s ‘Plan B’ measures have not slowed the used car price boom

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 12.37pm
The introduction of stricter measures to combat the spread of coronavirus hasn’t slowed demand for used cars, which continue to see record price increases.

Dealers were largely unaffected by the Government’s ‘Plan B’ measures, but there had been fears that the announcement might cause customers to say away.

However, the latest data from online car marketplace Auto Trader has found that these changes have had little impact on the used car segment, with used car prices up 28 per cent last week compared with the same period last year.

This marks the 84th consecutive week of price growth, which has seen the average price of a used car grow more than £5,000 to about £20,000.

The acceleration in price is believed to be coming from an imbalance in the supply and demand of used cars, with increased demand largely stemming from the low supply of new cars caused by the semiconductor chip shortage.

On top of this, the supply of used cars was down 11 per cent compared with 2019. It is believed this is also down to the new car supply issue as people are holding onto their vehicles longer.

Auto Trader’s data and insights director, Richard Walker, said that there had not been any price increase compared with the previous week, but explained that this was common for this time of year.

He added: “What is far less typical however, is the very strong levels of consumer demand that we’re continuing to track in the market, which even with the introduction of the Government’s Plan B measures, shows no sign of weakening.

“In fact, fuelled by the recovering economy and a resilient labour market, we can expect very strong demand to continue for some time to come. Coupled with the ongoing new and used car supply constraints, these market dynamics will keep used car price growth on its current trajectory well into 2022. Any suggestion, therefore, that any recent easing is anything beyond a normal seasonal trend is simply not correct.”

Last week the Seat Alhambra saw its price increase 48.7 per cent, more than any other car, to £19,159. It was followed by the Renault Grand Scenic (47 per cent/£9,848) and the Ford S-Max (45.5 per cent/£14,833).

