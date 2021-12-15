Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Cupra Born on sale now from £33,735 – but lower-cost option is coming soon

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 3.07pm
(Cupra)
(Cupra)

Cupra has announced that its first electric vehicle, the Born, is on sale now in the UK.

The zero-emissions hatchback is priced from £33,735, but the Spanish brand says a lower-cost, entry-level model will join the line-up next year.

Once the full range is up and running in 2022 there will be three battery capacities and three trim levels to choose from. The batteries will be 45kWh, 58kWh and 77kWh, with the mid-spec capacity having a choice of two power outputs.

At launch there is just one battery option, which is the 58kWh capacity with a 201bhp motor. Soon, the 45kWh battery with a 148bhp motor will be launched at a lower entry price, while 58kWh and 77kWh battery with 228bhp motors will join the line-up later next year.

Cupra Born
(Cupra)

The model on sale now has an official range of 263 miles and offers sprightly performance, with a 0-60mph time of 7.3 seconds. It can be charged at speeds of up to 120kW, which provides a five to 80 per cent top up in 35 minutes.

There are three trim levels, with the least expensive at launch being the V1. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights and tail lights, a 12-inch infotainment display and 5.3-inch digital dial display, adaptive cruise control and front bucket seats upholstered in sustainably sourced Seaqual yarn.

V2 models start at £34,190 and the extra equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, head-up display and heated front seats.

Finally, top-spec V3 models cost from £37,375 and add 20-inch alloy wheels, bucket seats with Dinamica suede upholstery, 12-way adjustable front seats and a massage function.

With orders open now, Cupra expects first deliveries to take place towards the end of Q1 2022.

