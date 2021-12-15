Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota announces pricing and specifications of electric bZ4X

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 4.01pm
The bZ4X sits on a dedicated electric car platform
The bZ4X sits on a dedicated electric car platform

Toyota’s new bZ4X will be priced from £41,950 when it goes on sale in the UK next year.

Arriving as Toyota’s first purpose-designed battery electric vehicle, the bZ4X will be offered in three specifications as well as a Premiere Edition to celebrate its debut.

Entry-level Pure cars will bring 18-inch alloy wheels and an eight-inch infotainment system, alongside a reversing camera, climate control and keyless entry. It’ll also be offered only with the option of front-wheel-drive.

Toyota bZ4X
The bZ4X’s interior is centred around a large touchscreen

Motion-specification cars – priced from £45,750 – gain a sporty rear spoiler and rear privacy glass, as well as parking sensors and heated seats up front. Buyers are also able to add optional extras such as panoramic sunroof, 20-inch alloy wheels and an expanded range of driver assistance systems to this grade, too. Motion cars are available with both front- and all-wheel-drive, with the latter bringing a slight increase in price up to £48,350.

The Vision grade sits atop the regular range of specifications. Priced from £47,650 for the front-wheel-drive version and £50,250 for the all-wheel-drive, this grade adds double-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels and remote-controlled parking assist as well as synthetic leather seat upholstery and heated and vented front seats. It’ll also feature a digital key, which will allow the owner to give others access to the vehicle via a smartphone app.

The Premiere Edition – which is available exclusively through Toyota’s online retail service – is priced from £51,550 and builds on the Vision grade with the addition of a nine-speaker JBL sound system and a panoramic sunroof. It’s also only available with all-wheel-drive.

The bZ4X utilises a 71.4kWh battery giving a range of up around 280 miles. Front-wheel-drive versions bring 201bhp and 265Nm of torque, while all-wheel-drive variants boast 215bhp and 336Nm of torque.