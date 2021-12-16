Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Britain’s most reliable used cars revealed

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 7.03am
Suzuki has introduced mild-hybrid technology to its 1.4-litre ‘Boosterjet’ offerings (Suzuki)
Suzuki has introduced mild-hybrid technology to its 1.4-litre ‘Boosterjet’ offerings (Suzuki)

A new survey has highlighted the best and worst used cars when it comes to reliability.

The What Car? Used Car Reliability Survey analysed feedback from 16,328 owners to rate the most reliable cars aged between six and 15 years old. It includes 27 brands and 139 different models.

The survey asked owners if their vehicle had gone wrong in the past 12 months and, if so, how long these repairs took and how much they cost. The overall score was then given as a percentage.

Three models scored a perfect 100 per cent for reliability – the most recent version of the Ford Mondeo and Suzuki Vitara alongside the previous-generation Nissan Leaf.

The Vitara was a showcase for Suzuki’s reliability as a whole, too, with the brand scoring an overall rating of 97 per cent. At the other end of the spectrum sat Citroen and Land Rover, with the lowest scores of 71.8 per cent and 65.3 per cent respectively.

Electric and hybrid cars were rated as the most dependable too, with an average class reliability score of 92.2 per cent. The What Car? research also showed that small SUVs averaged 86.8 per cent in the reliability stakes, while luxury SUVs scored 69.5 per cent. Out of all luxury SUVs, the Porsche Macan came out on top with a score of 88.1 per cent, contrasting the 43.4 per cent returned for the 2004-2017 Land Rover Discovery.

Of the drivers surveyed, 26 per cent with cars aged six to 15 years had experienced a fault, with just 15 per cent of these rectified for free. Though 56 per cent of repair bills were less than £500, six per cent had to pay more than £1,500 to have their cars fixed.

Steve Huntingford, What Car? editor, said: “Used car prices have been pushed up by increased demand caused by the computer chip shortage and other new car supply issues. With many models costing a third more than they did a year ago, it’s more important than ever to pick a dependable model that won’t land you with a constant stream of expensive repair bills.

“The What Car? Used Car Reliability Survey can help buyers pinpoint the best brands and models to spend their money on.”

More from The Courier