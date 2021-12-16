Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nissan marks 35 years of Sunderland production with custom Leaf EV-powered Bluebird

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 9.29am
The Newbird has been given a distinctive exterior graphic
The Newbird has been given a distinctive exterior graphic

Nissan is celebrating 35 years of production at its Sunderland with a special one-off conversion of a classic Bluebird.

The Bluebird was the first car to roll off the Sunderland production line back in 1986 and now, a one-off version has been given a uniquely modern twist.

Called the ‘Newbird’, it’s powered by a fully electric powertrain that would usually be used to propel the Leaf, Nissan’s electric hatchback,

The original petrol engine and gearbox were removed, with the Leaf’s electric motor, inverter and 40kWh battery pack installed in their place. The battery modules were split between the engine bay and boot for better weight distribution, too.

Nissan Newbird
The Leaf’s motor have been integrated into the Bluebird’s engine bay

The power steering was also given an overhaul, as were the braking and heating systems to allow them to run on fully electric power. A custom suspension setup was also installed to help the Newbird cope with the extra weight of the batteries.

The charging port is located underneath the original fuel filler cap, while the original instrument panel has been connected to the electric system so that the fuel gauge shows the remaining level of charge. The entire conversion was project managed by Durham-based Kinghorn Electric Vehicles, a specialist in converting classic cars into EVs using second-life parts from the Nissan Leaf.

Not homologated for road use, the Newbird has an estimated range of around 130 miles and a 0-60mph time of around 13 seconds.

The exterior was also updated with a graphic designed by Nissan Design Europe, while the bonnet badge has received an LED backlight so that it glows when the car is stationary.

Alan Johnson, vice president, manufacturing, at Nissan Sunderland Plant, said: “The ‘Newbird’ represents all that is great about our plant – past present and future – as we celebrate 35 years of manufacturing in Sunderland.

“We have a rich heritage of building great cars, right from the original Bluebird model, and our fantastic team is now leading the way as we drive towards an exciting electrified, carbon neutral, future.”