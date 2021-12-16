Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Citroen Ami Buggy Concept gives adventure theme to compact EV

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 10.33am
The Citroen Ami Buggy gains a variety of go-anywhere features
Citroen has released a new ‘Buggy’ concept based on its Ami electric city car.

Designed as a ‘recreational vehicle for weekends, holidays by the sea or in the countryside’, the Ami Buggy Concept features a series of styling changes to give a more rugged appearance. For instance, it features bull-bars and grilles over the headlights, while there are tubular protectors running along the bottom of the doors. There’s also a spare wheel and a roof rack, while the matt gold rims wear wide tyres to add stability over loose surfaces.

Citroen Ami Buggy
The Ami Buggy incorporates a full-width LED lightbar and bull-bars

At the front, you’ll find a full LED lightbar, while the doors have been removed entirely and replaced by a transparent rainproof canvas that can be used in poor weather to shield the occupants from the elements. They can also be removed, rolled up and stored in dedicated bags behind the seats.

The Ami Buggy Concept features three colours – black, khaki and yellow – which combine to create an eye-catching look.

Inside, the Ami Buggy Concept now features Advanced Comfort foam cushions on the seats, which gives a higher level of comfort compared with the standard Ami. These cushions can also be removed to be washed, too.

A range of specially-designed luggage has been created for the Buggy Concept too, including a ‘bum bag, which attaches to a magnet in the centre of the steering wheel, alongside another bag underneath the dashboard. Additional storage space has also been added to the doors at seat height.

As it’s just a concept, there are no confirmed plans to put the Citroen Ami Buggy into production.

