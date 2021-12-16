Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fiat’s Scudo goes on sale with electric and diesel versions

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 12.05pm
The Scudo has arrived with electric and diesel powertrain options
Fiat’s new Scudo has gone on sale in the UK with both electric and diesel-powered variants available.

The new light commercial vehicle starts from £29,340 when fitted with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, rising to £49,825 for the top-specification electric version.

The E-Scudo brings a range of up to 205 miles while 100kW rapid charging capabilities mean it can be taken to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes. There are also two battery options – a 50 and 75kwh – with the latter bringing that headline range.

Fiat Scudo
The Scudo is kitted out with a range of assistance features

The fitment of an electric powertrain doesn’t harm the E-Scudo’s practicality levels, either, with a one-tonne payload and one-tonne towing capacity the same across the variants regardless of engine type.

Fourteen different driver assistance systems have been included on the Scudo too, including automatic road sign recognition, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning. There’s also a 180-degree parking camera and a head-up display that projects key information onto the windscreen ahead of the driver.

Fiat Scudo
The Scudo’s practicality levels are the same regardless of powertrain

The Scudo’s cabin has also been fitted with a Moduwork system, which allows the passenger seat to be transformed into a workstation or an extension of the load compartment to make the transportation of longer items easier. There are three configurations of van to choose from – van, crew cab and cab with platform – while three trim levels take this flexibility further.

In total, there are four diesel engines also available with the Scudo. There’s an entry-level 1.5-litre with two outputs and a six-speed manual transmission as well as a 2.0-litre variant with a pair of output options too. They’re available with the choice of a manual or eight-speed automatic transmission.

Both electric and diesel-powered Scudo models are available to order now.

