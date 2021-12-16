Fiat’s Scudo goes on sale with electric and diesel versions

Fiat’s new Scudo has gone on sale in the UK with both electric and diesel-powered variants available.

The new light commercial vehicle starts from £29,340 when fitted with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, rising to £49,825 for the top-specification electric version.

The E-Scudo brings a range of up to 205 miles while 100kW rapid charging capabilities mean it can be taken to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes. There are also two battery options – a 50 and 75kwh – with the latter bringing that headline range.

The Scudo is kitted out with a range of assistance features

The fitment of an electric powertrain doesn’t harm the E-Scudo’s practicality levels, either, with a one-tonne payload and one-tonne towing capacity the same across the variants regardless of engine type.

Fourteen different driver assistance systems have been included on the Scudo too, including automatic road sign recognition, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning. There’s also a 180-degree parking camera and a head-up display that projects key information onto the windscreen ahead of the driver.

The Scudo’s practicality levels are the same regardless of powertrain

The Scudo’s cabin has also been fitted with a Moduwork system, which allows the passenger seat to be transformed into a workstation or an extension of the load compartment to make the transportation of longer items easier. There are three configurations of van to choose from – van, crew cab and cab with platform – while three trim levels take this flexibility further.

In total, there are four diesel engines also available with the Scudo. There’s an entry-level 1.5-litre with two outputs and a six-speed manual transmission as well as a 2.0-litre variant with a pair of output options too. They’re available with the choice of a manual or eight-speed automatic transmission.

Both electric and diesel-powered Scudo models are available to order now.