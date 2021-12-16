Audi partners with Ken Block to develop one-of-a-kind S1 ‘Hoonitron’

Audi has developed a new electric S1 e-tron quattro ‘Hoonicorn’ for famed drift artist Ken Block.

The one-of-a-kind vehicle features a pair of electric motors enabling all-wheel-drive, while a carbon fibre chassis helps to keep the overall weight at a minimum. Development of the S1 Hoonitron was conducted by Audi Sport at the firm’s Neckarsulm location where the road-going RS e-tron GT is created.

The Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonigan, alongside the original Audi Sport quattro S1

The look of the Hoonitron takes inspiration from the original Pikes Peak Sport quattro S1. Audi’s chief designer March Lichte said: “When we first heard about this project, the whole team was thrilled immediately: we had the opportunity to develop a car that combines an icon of our brand with the future.

“It was about creating a modern, all-electric interpretation of the S1 Pikes Peak. The timeline was extremely tight: while our design process normally takes one to one-and-a-half years, we only had four weeks from the first drawing to the final design. We were constantly in touch with Ken Block and his team and engaged in intensive exchanges.”

The car will star in a new video project from Block, which is currently under the working title ‘Elektrikhana’. It’ll be the latest instalment in the driver’s Gymkhana series and will no doubt show the S1 Hoonitron being put to the test in a variety of challenges.

“The collaboration with Audi is a very special partnership for me. The brand and its passion for motorsport motivated me to get into rallying,” says Block. “That Audi has now developed this car for me and my team, and has joined us in our next project, has made a dream come true for me. The Hoonitron is writing the next chapter in our history and taking our Gymkhana story into the future.”