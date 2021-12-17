Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New film shows the Lotus Emira V6 First Edition in action on track

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 10.43am
(Lotus)
(Lotus)

Lotus has released a short film showcasing its new Emira sports car as it’s put through its paces on track.

The video shows Gavan Kershaw, director of attributes and product integrity at Lotus Cars, taking the sports car for a few laps of the firm’s Hethel test track to demonstrate how the car handles at the limit.

Footage shows the car being driven hard, before Kerhsaw begins talking about the drive modes that are available. There are four available, which alter the characteristics of the car depending on the driving circumstance.

The first is Tour, which has all the stability and safety systems on to provide the most support, while Sport increases throttle response and allows the tyres to slip a little more, giving the driver a better chance to maximise the grip available or have a little fun.

Race allows even more slip but keeps the ABS to help the car stop effectively, while the digital dials display changes to a race-focused layout. Finally, ‘fully off’ turns off all stability controls so it’s all down to the driver – but ABS remains.

Kershaw said: “With the 3.5-litre V6 configuration and the supercharger, you start an acceleration from as low as 1,500rpm and the car just pulls and pulls and pulls, getting stronger and stronger as the revs increase. This is what a real sports car feels like.

Lotus Emira
(Lotus)

“The whole package is tuned to give you maximum reward and confidence. It’s ‘For The Drivers’.”

The Lotus Emira V6’s engine makes 397bhp and contributes to the 4.3-second 0-60mph time and 180mph top speed.

The First Edition model has a high level of specification and will cost from £75,995, though sub-£60k versions are expected later.

