Ferrari dealers across the UK deliver toys to children’s charities

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 11.51am
(Ferrari)
(Ferrari)

Ferrari dealerships across the UK have been playing Santa Claus by delivering presents to children and young adults.

The 12 retailers jumped in some of the firm’s most exciting models, including the F8 Spider, 812 GTS and Roma, to take gifts to various charities.

The youngsters received assorted Ferrari-themed gifts, including Lego cars and colouring sets, because ‘whilst this year has continued to be difficult for all, these children have faced their own personal challenges and the visit from each dealership with Ferrari North Europe hoped to bring smiles to faces and festive joy to each local community’.

Ferrari Graypaul Birmingham x Acorns
(Ferrari)

Christmas trees were also delivered in advance to each of the supported charities with a box of red, green and white decorations – a nod to Ferrari’s Italian heritage – that staff and children could use to decorate together.

Francesco Balli, regional manager of Ferrari North Europe said, “One of the best things about Ferrari is the excitement it brings to adults and children alike; there is a very special feeling when you see and hear our beautiful cars up close.

“We hope that by bringing a Ferrari experience to the children we can help create a moment of joy, providing respite from what has been an incredibly difficult period.

“The toys and trees are a gift from us to show our appreciation for these young people and all of those who care for them, and we hope our visit will be a day to remember.”

Each of the dealerships supported a local charity. For example, Graypaul Edinburgh delivered gifts to the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, while JCT600 Brooklands visited Martin House Children’s Hospice just outside Leeds.

Meanwhile, Charles Hurst Belfast delivered gifts to The Children’s Cancer Care Unit at The Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast. It is the only hospital in Northern Ireland dedicated specifically to the care of children with cancer.