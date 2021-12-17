Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manthey reveals its comprehensive upgrade package for the Porsche 911 GT3

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 4.23pm
(Porsche)
(Porsche)

The Porsche 911 GT3 has consistently been one of the best sports cars on the market over the generations.

However, when enthusiast cars are involved there are always tuners on hand to extract even more performance.

That’s exactly what German tuner Manthey has done with the latest GT3. The firm is an official motorsport partner of Porsche but also offers upgraded versions of its road cars.

Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey
(Porsche)

Its first performance kit for the 992-generation GT3 brings changes to the aerodynamics, suspension, brakes and wheels – all that without affecting the manufacturer warranty.

Manthey says its upgrades come from its extensive motorsport experience and from honing the package on its home circuit, the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany.

The package includes the firm’s own four-way adjustable suspension kit, OM-1 lightweight alloy wheels and a brake upgrade kit.

An aerodynamic package adds a front splitter, rear diffuser, carbon rear wing and aerodiscs for the rear axle.

Stefan Mages, head of development for Manthey, said: “The team at Porsche in Weissach presented us with a big challenge when they produced the new GT3.

“Our goal of improving the performance of the Porsche GT models even further for track use, without making too many changes to the car’s essential DNA, and, at the same time, coming up with an attractive package for customers who love to drive on the track, has meant a lot of work for us with the new model.

“Alongside the performance, I’m also really pleased with the car’s appearance.”

The Manthey GT3 uses the same engine as the regular car, meaning the 4.0-litre naturally aspirated engine makes 503bhp.