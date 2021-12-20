Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vauxhall cuts Corsa-e and Mokka-e prices in response to grant change

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 10.21am
(Vauxhall)
(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has cut £3,000 from the cost of its Corsa-e and Mokka-e models following the recent change in the Government’s plug-in car grant.

The maximum amount of grant that motorists are able to claim off the cost of a new electric car was brought down from £2,500 to £1,500, while the cap on price for eligible cars was reduced from £35,000 to £32,000.

When announced, this meant that the top-spec Elite Premium version of the Corsa-e and the entire Mokka-e line-up wouldn’t qualify for the savings anymore.

Vauxhall Mokka-e
(Vauxhall)

In response, Vauxhall has cut £3,000 from the cost of both models. The Mokka-e line-up now starts from £30,865 and rises to £31,995 on top-spec Ultimate cars – meaning that all models come under that new £32,000 price cap. As a result, the Mokka-e now starts from £29,365 with the grant applied.

The Corsa-e line-up, meanwhile, now starts from £27,305 with the £3,000 saving applied, meaning that with the grant included the Corsa-e starts from £25,805. Top-spec Elite versions, meanwhile, have an on-the-road price of £30,910, equating to £29,410 with the grant applied.

Paul Willcox, managing director at Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall wants to move the UK to electric motoring as quickly as possible, which is why we have committed to being an electric-only brand from 2028.

“In light of a further evolution to the Government Plug-in Car Grant, we have taken the decision to change our pricing policy on our all-electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e models.

“With more attainable pricing from significant reductions on both models, as well as the grant, we hope to put zero-emissions-in-use motoring within the reach of even more British motorists.”

