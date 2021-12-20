Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nio ET5 revealed as rival to the Tesla Model 3

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 11.03am
(Nio)
(Nio)

The Nio ET5 has been revealed as the latest competitor to the Tesla Model 3.

The Chinese EV promises a hugely impressive 620 miles of range, but there is currently no confirmation whether its European sales ambitions include the UK.

Sporting a sleek roofline, the ET5 has autonomous driving sensors incorporated into its design. It takes styling cues from the firm’s other models, such as the ET9 supercar and larger ET7 saloon.

The ET5 has quite a minimalist design with few flicks and tricks on the bodywork and slim headlights, all with a focus on aerodynamic efficiency.

Nio ET5
(Nio)

Inside, you’ll find Nio’s ‘second living room’ design concept that has been inspired by modern design trends in furniture, fashion and footwear. It’s bright and airy inside thanks to large windows and a panoramic roof.

It features recycled and sustainable materials, while ‘invisible’ air vents were developed for a cleaner design.

Technology is at the forefront of the Nio’s design and as such it gets advanced digital displays that use augmented and virtual reality relayed via special glasses that can project a screen equivalent to 201 inches.

Autonomous driving capabilities are also included, with these being developed and introduced over time.

Perhaps most intriguing of all is the claimed range of up to 620 miles. This is promised with the largest battery, which has a capacity of 150kWh, while smaller alternatives are available. An entry-level 75kWh option can go 342 miles while a 100kWh version brings a claimed range of up to 435 miles.

Deliveries are expected to begin in September 2022 for the Chinese market, with introductions to Norway, Germany the Netherlands and Denmark coming later.

Although Nio is pushing to sell vehicles in new markets across Europe, there are no confirmed plans for the Chinese firm to sell cars in the UK. However, it hopes to ‘establish its presence in over 25 countries and regions worldwide’ by 2025.

