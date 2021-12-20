Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman in Philadelphia gives birth in the front seat of a Tesla

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 11.57am
(Tesla)
(Tesla)

A woman in Philadelphia has given birth in the passenger seat of a Tesla.

The incredible incident happened on September 9 when Yiran Sherry, 33, and her husband Keating Sherry, 34, barely made it to the hospital in time.

Originally reported in the Philadelphia Inquirer, Yiran said she began having contractions during the night and told Keating: “Today’s the day, but I don’t think it’s happening anytime soon.”

At around 8.30am, the pair were getting their son Rafa ready for preschool. However, after Keating put him in the back seat of the car, he returned to the house to find Yiran’s water had just broken.

Tesla Model 3
(Tesla)

Although she told him to come back to get her after taking Rafa to school, Keating helped his wife into their Tesla and they headed straight to the hospital.

She was ‘contracting so fiercely she could barely walk’, so crouched in the passenger footwell of the vehicle.

Keating says that the traffic on the route was so heavy that he put the car in Autopilot, which meant he could put one hand on the wheel while checking on his wife and Rafa.

He said: “She was squeezing my hand to the point where I thought she was going to shatter it.

“I was [saying to] Yiran: okay, focus on your breathing. That was advice to myself, as well. My adrenaline was pumping.”

It was a 20-minute drive to Paoli Hospital. As they pulled up she said: “Oh, my God, Keating. She’s out.”

A paediatrician was standing outside as the Tesla arrived and called for nurses, who cut the umbilical cord in the car. Keating said: “Once the paediatrician said, ‘She’s healthy. Congratulations,’ that was quite the sigh of relief.”

The newborn is called Maeve Lily, though the parents considered the middle name ‘Tess’ in homage to the car she was born in. The nurses at the hospital had also referred to her as ‘the Tesla baby’.

