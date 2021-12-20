Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three new Bentley Bentayga specifications designed for angling, equestrian activities and dogs

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 2.13pm
(Bentley)
(Bentley)

Bentley has revealed its Outdoor Pursuits collection for the Bentayga, with three versions inspired by the great outdoors.

The collection focuses on three particular outdoor pursuits, including angling, horse riding and dog walking.

Designed by the firm’s in-house bespoke division, a total of 11 vehicles will be made at the firm’s Crewe headquarters.

Bentley Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits
(Bentley)

Each example has a number of bespoke touches, including a woodland embroidery scene, hand cross stitching inside and a chrome overlay that describes each outdoor theme.

A new wool finish has been added to the inside of the doors, seat back pockets, grab handles and areas around the instrument panel, which are said to add a new level of natural textures to the interior.

Sand Herringbone Tweed is included in the cabin with leather upholstery, while exterior colour choices include Havana, Cumbrian Green and Magnetic.

There are bespoke inlays available for the dashboard, including a jumping horse motif, a fly-fishing scene, British foxhounds or just the word Mulliner.

Bentley Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits
(Bentley)

The Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits comes with 22-inch alloy wheels that have been matched to the paint of the car before being diamond turned and polished. A Hunter Flask in leather that matches the car interior is also included for when the owner steps away from the vehicle.

Three powertrain options are available on the Bentley Bentayga. There’s a V8 petrol that can go from 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds with a top speed of 180mph, while the 6.0-litre W12 completes the sprint in just 3.8 seconds and can get to 190mph.

A petrol-electric plug-in hybrid is also available, which does the 0-60mph run in 5.2 seconds and can get to 158mph.

