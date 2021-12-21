Nearly a third of drivers say they would drive uninsured over Christmas

Almost a third of drivers admit that they would risk driving uninsured over the Christmas period by borrowing a friend or relative’s car.

While 29 per cent said they would take the risk, almost a quarter said they’ve done this in the past, for example, ‘to run a quick errand’.

A survey of 2,000 UK motorists on behalf of insurance provider Cuvva also found that 78 per cent were unaware what the consequences of driving uninsured are.

Penalties for driving without insurance range from a fixed fine of £300 and six penalty points on your licence, to an unlimited fine and disqualification from driving. On top of this, the police can seize and destroy your car.

When Cuvva asked the most likely reason to borrow someone’s car, the most common was because of an emergency, with 29 per cent saying they would do this. This was followed by being the designated driver (16 per cent) or picking up family or friends (14 per cent).

Andy Tomlinson, COO at Cuvva said: “With the roads over the festive season likely to be the busiest we’ve seen in the last few years, Cuvva’s making travelling over the period as easy and safe as possible, for everyone.

“By simplifying car insurance, starting from one hour in the Cuvva app, we’re hoping if it’s there whenever drivers need it, more drivers can share cars, more people will have access to cars, and fewer drivers will find themselves driving uninsured.”

The latest figures suggest there are about one million uninsured drivers on the road. Accidents involving these vehicles drive up the cost of car insurance premiums for motorists adhering to the law.