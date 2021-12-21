Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nearly a third of drivers say they would drive uninsured over Christmas

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 10.39am
EDITORIAL USE ONLY POSED BY MODELS A road safety experiment to see if members of the public stop to assist stranded drivers when their car is left undriveable after an accident is conducted by Direct Line Motor Insurance on the A246, East Horsley, following the launch if its Onward Travel cover.
EDITORIAL USE ONLY POSED BY MODELS A road safety experiment to see if members of the public stop to assist stranded drivers when their car is left undriveable after an accident is conducted by Direct Line Motor Insurance on the A246, East Horsley, following the launch if its Onward Travel cover.

Almost a third of drivers admit that they would risk driving uninsured over the Christmas period by borrowing a friend or relative’s car.

While 29 per cent said they would take the risk, almost a quarter said they’ve done this in the past, for example, ‘to run a quick errand’.

A survey of 2,000 UK motorists on behalf of insurance provider Cuvva also found that 78 per cent were unaware what the consequences of driving uninsured are.

Penalties for driving without insurance range from a fixed fine of £300 and six penalty points on your licence, to an unlimited fine and disqualification from driving. On top of this, the police can seize and destroy your car.

When Cuvva asked the most likely reason to borrow someone’s car, the most common was because of an emergency, with 29 per cent saying they would do this. This was followed by being the designated driver (16 per cent) or picking up family or friends (14 per cent).

Andy Tomlinson, COO at Cuvva said: “With the roads over the festive season likely to be the busiest we’ve seen in the last few years, Cuvva’s making travelling over the period as easy and safe as possible, for everyone.

“By simplifying car insurance, starting from one hour in the Cuvva app, we’re hoping if it’s there whenever drivers need it, more drivers can share cars, more people will have access to cars, and fewer drivers will find themselves driving uninsured.”

The latest figures suggest there are about one million uninsured drivers on the road. Accidents involving these vehicles drive up the cost of car insurance premiums for motorists adhering to the law.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier