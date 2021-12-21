Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

Only half of drivers check a car’s MOT or service history before buying

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 12.13pm
Undated file of a mechanic working on a car. Owners of cars due an MOT next month are being urged to book early because of a surge in demand. The MOT exemption introduced following the coronavirus outbreak has increased the number of vehicles which must pass the test in September to stay on the road. Issue date: Monday August 9, 2021.
Undated file of a mechanic working on a car. Owners of cars due an MOT next month are being urged to book early because of a surge in demand. The MOT exemption introduced following the coronavirus outbreak has increased the number of vehicles which must pass the test in September to stay on the road. Issue date: Monday August 9, 2021.

Only around half of drivers carry out MOT and service history checks before buying a used car, new research has found.

With just 54 per cent of drivers looking at these documents before buying, even fewer (36 per cent) will check a vehicle’s history to see information such as whether it has been written off or stolen in the past.

A poll of over 15,000 drivers by motoring association the AA found that most also fail to carry out basic checks on a vehicle before buying.

For example, just 38 per cent said they checked the windscreen wipers were working before buying their last used car, and only 41 per cent check the lights.

MOT closures
(PA)

Meanwhile, 25 per cent checked the oil levels and 39 per cent inspected the tyres for wear and damage.

Overall, 41 per cent of drivers say they do not feel at all confident judging a car’s mechanical condition before buying, with just 11 per cent saying they are very confident.

Most of these checks require little mechanical knowledge, while prospective buyers can check a vehicle’s MOT history for free on the Government’s website.

James Fairclough, CEO of AA Cars, said: “A car is an expensive purchase, but many drivers are parting with their money without carrying out even basic checks.

“Understandably, considering all the checks it is recommended that drivers make before buying a vehicle, most people do not feel very confident about their ability to judge a car’s condition before they drive away.

“You should always check the car’s MOT certificates and its full service history; together these documents will reveal how well the car has been maintained.

“Some other checks, such as ensuring windscreen wipers and lights are working properly, are easy for drivers to carry out.”

Drivers can get an expert to check over the car for peace of mind. For example, the AA has a 155-point ‘basic inspection’ for vehicles up to 10 years old that costs £142, while a 206-point ‘comprehensive inspection’ costs £191 and is available for all ages of vehicle.

