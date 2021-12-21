Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peugeot announces updates to 208 including extra range for the electric model

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 2.17pm
(Peugeot)
(Peugeot)

Peugeot has announced a series of updates to the 208 supermini, including updates to the electric version and a revised trim level.

From the start of 2022, the e-208’s battery will have a range of 225 miles between charges thanks to tweaks to the technology used in the system, an increase of eight miles.

These updates include an interior humidity sensor and more efficient heat pump, which work together to warm and cool the cabin more efficiently, using less of the battery – particularly noticeable during winter months.

Peugeot 208
(Peugeot)

Meanwhile, a new gearbox ratio optimises electric range at higher speeds, which will be useful to those who do a lot of miles on the motorway.

The Active Premium and Allure Premium trim levels will continue to be eligible for the Government’s plug-in car grant, despite the maximum value dropping to £32,000 recently.

As such, these models will cost from £28,225 and £29,525 respectively once the £1,500 discount has been added.

The trim levels across the regular and electric models have been streamlined following customer feedback. There’s now just the Active Premium, Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium – the lower-spec Allure has been dropped as customers prefer the higher-spec trims.

There are also now fewer variations of powertrain across trims. For example, the GT Premium is now sold with a choice of 1.2-litre petrol or electric motors.

Styling changes are minimal, with ‘diamond black’ wing mirrors introduced on the Active Premium and Allure Premium trims.

Equipment included on the Active Premium includes 16-inch alloy wheels, Peugeot’s i-Cockpit digital instrument displays and cloth upholstery. Step up to Allure Premium and you get LED rear lights, leather-effect upholstery and a 3D head-up display.

GT models get 17-inch alloy wheels, sporty exterior styling tweaks and a larger 10-inch infotainment display. Meanwhile, top-spec GT Premium models add Alcantara upholstery, adaptive cruise control and more driver assistance systems.

