Peugeot announces updates to 208 including extra range for the electric model

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peugeot has announced a series of updates to the 208 supermini, including updates to the electric version and a revised trim level.

From the start of 2022, the e-208’s battery will have a range of 225 miles between charges thanks to tweaks to the technology used in the system, an increase of eight miles.

These updates include an interior humidity sensor and more efficient heat pump, which work together to warm and cool the cabin more efficiently, using less of the battery – particularly noticeable during winter months.

(Peugeot)

Meanwhile, a new gearbox ratio optimises electric range at higher speeds, which will be useful to those who do a lot of miles on the motorway.

The Active Premium and Allure Premium trim levels will continue to be eligible for the Government’s plug-in car grant, despite the maximum value dropping to £32,000 recently.

As such, these models will cost from £28,225 and £29,525 respectively once the £1,500 discount has been added.

The trim levels across the regular and electric models have been streamlined following customer feedback. There’s now just the Active Premium, Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium – the lower-spec Allure has been dropped as customers prefer the higher-spec trims.

There are also now fewer variations of powertrain across trims. For example, the GT Premium is now sold with a choice of 1.2-litre petrol or electric motors.

Styling changes are minimal, with ‘diamond black’ wing mirrors introduced on the Active Premium and Allure Premium trims.

Equipment included on the Active Premium includes 16-inch alloy wheels, Peugeot’s i-Cockpit digital instrument displays and cloth upholstery. Step up to Allure Premium and you get LED rear lights, leather-effect upholstery and a 3D head-up display.

GT models get 17-inch alloy wheels, sporty exterior styling tweaks and a larger 10-inch infotainment display. Meanwhile, top-spec GT Premium models add Alcantara upholstery, adaptive cruise control and more driver assistance systems.