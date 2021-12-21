Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Motorists warned to be careful over Christmas with snow forecast

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 4.39pm
(GEM Motoring Assist)
(GEM Motoring Assist)

Motorists have been warned to take care on the roads over the holidays as snow has been forecast.

Some parts of the country are predicted to see more than a foot of snow on Christmas Day and into Boxing Day.

Then, from December 27, heavy snow is expected across most of western England, the north west, Wales and southern Scotland.

When the snow falls it can take a heavy toll on transport, which has lead to a road safety organisation warning motorists to take care.

GEM Motoring Assist has encouraged drivers to reduce the chance of risk, delay and difficulty by remembering a few safety tips.

The first thing to ask yourself is whether you need to drive at all. The easiest way to avoid trouble is to stay put, so if a journey is not essential or a trip can be postponed, it would be a good idea to do so.

If you do have to travel, you should take a cold weather survival kit with you as it could take services longer to reach you if you breakdown or become stranded. A few essentials include extra warm clothes, plenty of water and food, jump leads, a first aid kit and a shovel.

If possible, bring some sand or gravel as this can be used to provide extra grip if your wheels are spinning.

It’s also a good idea to give your car a once over, either by yourself or ask a professional to do so, to make sure it’s in good condition before the bad weather hits. This can include checking your tyres aren’t worn or cut and your battery is working.

A GEM spokesperson said: “This could prove to be a particularly challenging Christmas and New Year, with severe weather threatening to make travel extremely difficult.

“We urge families who are planning journeys to have a plan B in place and be ready to postpone a journey if conditions require. In that way, you’re avoiding a lot of potential trouble for yourself, and ensuring you won’t be putting additional strain on emergency and recovery crews, who are sure to be at full stretch in the coming days.

“Ensuring that you and your car are properly prepared for winter can make a big difference towards keeping you safe on the roads.”

