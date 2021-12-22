Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

A hybrid Ford Puma ST could be on the way

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 11.14am
(Ford)
(Ford)

Ford has hinted that a hybrid Puma ST is on the way, marking the first time the firm has offered an electrified ST model.

The teaser came as part of an official video released last week to celebrate the one millionth car leaving Ford’s Craiova factory in Romania.

In the video, Ford’s new Puma rally car – which uses a petrol-electric powertrain – can be seen driving and drifting around the factory grounds.

However, in one scene, spotted by Autocar magazine around the 1m 48s mark, the camera lingers on a door that says ‘top secret’ with the ST logo beneath it. Through the windows, electric sparks can be seen.

Other than the Ecosport crossover, which doesn’t have an ST variant, the Puma is the only vehicle made at the Craiova plant. This appears to lend weight to rumours that a hybrid Puma ST is coming, which would make sense given the rally car uses a similar unit.

These rumours first surfaced after a Ford Puma was seen lapping the Nurburgring in Germany on manufacturer test days. Although it wore the body work of a regular Puma in ST Line trim, it was using the larger ST alloy wheels and brakes.

Ford Puma ST
(Ford)

A yellow sticker on the back of the vehicle meant that it was running a hybrid powertrain.

Observers say there was no charging port visible, meaning the Puma ST hybrid would likely not be a plug-in model, instead replenishing its batteries through regenerative braking.

The existing Puma ST uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 197bhp, so it’s likely that the addition of an electric motor would push this beyond 200bhp.

However, without the option to plug in, a performance hybrid would likely use a fairly small battery with limited electric-only range. Instead, the motor’s purpose would likely be to simply add a little extra punch under acceleration.

