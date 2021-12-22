Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highly tuned Audi RS6 claims top speed record with a Christmas tree on the roof

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 12.42pm
(Hennessey)
(Hennessey)

An Audi RS6 with a Christmas tree strapped to the roof has claimed a bizarre top speed record.

Texas-based tuning firm Hennessey says it has the record for ‘the fastest station wagon with a Christmas tree mounted on the roof’ after it hit 183mph.

The record attempt has become a fun tradition for the firm, which beat the 181mph that was set last year using its 1,000bhp Hennessey Jeep Trackhawk.

The car used in the record run is a Hennessey-tuned Audi RS6 making 800bhp. Owned by the wife of company owner John Hennessey, it also has a modified exhaust system.

Driven by professional driver and instructor Spencer Geswein, the modifications allowed the six-foot Douglas Fir tree to hit this record speed.

John Hennessey, company Founder and CEO: “We wanted to see what my wife’s Audi station wagon would run without the tree and we managed 205 mph. Then, the real holiday fun began when we mounted a real Christmas tree on the roof. To our surprise, her wagon ran a very respectable 183 mph.

“This was a fun way to end our most recent high speed testing session with our Venom F5. After all, who needs reindeer when your wife has an 800bhp sleigh?”

Hennessey says the RS6 run took place as part of some light relief during testing for the firm’s new Venom F5 hypercar. It has been undergoing final high-speed validation to test the tyres, braking and aerodynamic performance at speeds above 250mph ahead of a 300mph attempt early next year.

Hennessey offers high-performance tuning solutions for a variety of vehicles as well as more bespoke models, and says it builds more than 600 each year. This year has been focused on the F5 while also looking ahead to its first electrified model, called Project Deep Space.

