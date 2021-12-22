The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has gone on sale from £154,995

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has gone on sale in the UK ahead of deliveries starting in 2022.

The first electric saloon to come from Mercedes’ performance division costs from £154,995 with a choice of two models available – Night Edition and Touring.

In both models the EQS has a twin-motor powertrain that makes 649bhp and 950Nm of torque as well as providing all-wheel drive. The 0-60mph sprint takes 3.6 seconds and the top speed is 137mph, while the 107.8kWh battery promises up to 358 miles between charges.

(Mercedes-Benz)

An optional Performance Package is available for the Night Edition, which decreases the 0-60mph time to 3.2 seconds and increases the top speed to 155mph.

Both specifications start at £154,995, with standard equipment across each including a Hyperscreen infotainment display with augmented reality head-up display, Nappa leather upholstery, a Burmester surround sound system, an AMG sound package and AMG styling inside and out.

The Night Edition has more sporty-focused detailing on the outside, plus 21-inch alloy wheels, a flat-bottomed sports steering wheel, and sports pedals. At £8,995, the optional Performance Package increases performance as well as adding a ceramic composite braking system and carbon-fibre trim.

(Mercedes-Benz)

The Touring has a more comfortable, style-focused appearance, with 22-inch alloy wheels and ambient lighting in the cabin. A £2,995 Rear Luxury Lounge package adds Nappa leather comfort seats, luxury head restraints in the rear, a tablet for passengers in the back, and various other rear seat-focused upgrades.

All EQS models will have a three-year Mercedes Me Charge subscription, which gives access to thousands of charge points from a variety of providers through a single account.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 is on sale now with UK deliveries scheduled to begin in April 2022.