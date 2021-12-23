Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Car buyers like dealerships but not salespeople, research finds

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 12.24pm
(Blackball Media)
(Blackball Media)

New research suggests car buyers are generally very satisfied with their dealership experiences, but staff tend to be the weak link in the process.

Since the pandemic first hit in early 2020, dealers have been transforming the buying experience to provide online tours of vehicles and contactless handovers.

And according to Autovia’s ‘Driver Power’ research, which questions up to 60,000 motorists each year, these have consistently beat buyers’ expectations.

Furthermore, investment in the quality and comfort of showrooms has paid off, as respondents say dealer premises are better than expected.

However, despite an overall positive customer satisfaction response, criticisms of staff accounted for three of the four areas where expectations were not met.

Autovia reports that customers ‘remain wary of trusting sales staff and are more likely to find fault with transparency, honesty and communications than almost any other aspect of the purchase experience’.

The other area where dealers disappointed customers was the condition of vehicles upon collection or delivery.

Despite these complaints, the majority of buyers said they would go back to the same dealer to buy their next car.

Steve Fowler, editor-in-chief of Autovia, said: “Dealers will be concerned to see some aspects of their work failing to completely delight customers.

“But it’s not all bad news for dealers, who have had the most challenging period in memory with lockdown closures and unprecedented supply constraints. Our analysis reveals only a small gap between the customer’s experience and expectations in each case where dealers apparently fall short.

“So perhaps a customer verdict of doing well, but could do better, is only to be expected.”

