Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Snow and fog could disrupt drivers this Christmas

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 11.30am
A car drives through the snow in Gunnerside, North Yorkshire. Picture date: Sunday November 28, 2021.
A car drives through the snow in Gunnerside, North Yorkshire. Picture date: Sunday November 28, 2021.

Motorists have been warned to take care and plan their Christmas drives as snow and fog are forecast for some parts of the country.

The Met Office and motoring organisation the RAC have shared a weather forecast that shows snow is expected on higher ground in the north of England and Scotland from Christmas Eve.

On Christmas day it’s expected to be mild and damp in the south of England and Wales, with colder, brighter spells in Scotland.

However, low cloud and fog will roll in across the Midlands and up towards the Scottish border, also taking in Northern Ireland. This could lead to poor visibility, particular on higher ground, while snow could fall on the Pennines.

This poorer visibility is then expected to continue into Boxing Day across central parts of the UK.

In the south, this will then give way to much wetter conditions, meaning that between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, every part of the UK could face challenging conditions on the road.

Winter weather Dec 7th 2021
(PA)

When travelling in poor conditions, there are various measures you can take to minimise risk. The first is to decide whether your trip is essential and either postpone it or travel at another time.

If you do have to go and the temperature is low, it’s a good idea to take a warm weather kit with you. This includes clothes such as coats and jackets in case of a breakdown, water and snacks in case you’re stuck for a while, and perhaps a shovel to dig yourself out of the snow.

It’s also a good idea to check your tyres, lights and vehicle fluids ahead of a trip, as this will help to minimise the chances of something going wrong.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier