Lifestyle Motoring

The two car shows every petrolhead should watch this Christmas

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 1.14pm
Undated handout photo issued by Amazon Prime of (left to right) Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May in Scotland, during filming the third series of The Grand Tour, which returns in January 2019.
One of the best things about Christmas is the fact that you get to spend time with relatives – Covid restrictions and symptoms allowing, of course.

But as we all know, once the initial greetings are over and much Christmas dinner has been consumed, there’s nothing better than flopping down on the sofa and watching some television as you try not to doze off.

This begs the question: What do you watch? Well, if you don’t fancy watching Love Actually for the umpteenth time and you’re a self-confessed petrolhead, we have some good news, because both of the world’s biggest car shows have released new episodes.

Read on to watch the trailers and find out what to expect…

The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage a Trois

Sporting one of the wittiest headlines we’ve seen from Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond’s Prime Video show, Carnage a Trois sees the trio celebrating the weird and wonderful world of French car culture.

The second lockdown special after the excellent Scotland-based ‘Lochdown’ follows a road trip that starts in the Welsh hills and ends at the English Channel for what is described by movie website IMDb as ‘a jaw dropping medieval climax’.

In the trailer we see a Citroen 2CV dropped from a helicopter, Hammond driving a propellor car, and the trio rallying a series of French hatchbacks. Business as usual, then.

Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now.

Top Gear: Driving Home for Christmas

Top Gear has struggled since Clarkson, Hammond and May headed off to the Amazon, but over the past couple of seasons it’s really found its feet courtesy of the fantastic chemistry between presenters Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness.

In this year’s episode, they are playing ‘car secret Santa’, which sees them gift each other a car for the episode. Along with a variety of fun games, they are tasked with transporting a one-tonne Christmas tree to UNESCO World Heritage Site of Bath.

Broadcast on BBC One today (December 24) at 8:30pm, then available on iPlayer.

