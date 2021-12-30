Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Insurance renewals can no longer be more expensive than deals for new customers

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 12.02am
From January 1, insurers will no longer be able to charge existing customers more to renew than they would charge new customers.

The new rules are being brought in by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and are expected to save consumers £4.2 billion over the next 10 years.

The reforms come after a review that found many insurers were increasing prices for renewing customers each year, a practice known as ‘price walking’.

As well as being unfair to loyal customers who would end up paying more, it is also said to have distorted the insurance market as a whole. This is because many firms would offer below market value to entice new customers in before charging them higher prices in the long run.

Insurers would use ‘sophisticated processes’ to target their best deals at consumers who they thought would be less likely to switch providers in the future.

Sheldon Mills, executive director, consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “Our interventions will make the insurance market fairer and make it work better. Insurers can no longer penalise consumers who stay with them.

“You can still shop around and negotiate a better deal, but you won’t have to switch just to avoid being charged a loyalty premium.

“We are keeping a close eye on how insurers respond to our new rules, to ensure that the benefits of a better insurance market are delivered to consumers.”

This move forms part of a package of reforms that come into effect in January, including rules that will make it easier for consumers to cancel the automatic renewal of their policy, as well as requiring insurance firms to demonstrate that their products deliver fair value to customers.

