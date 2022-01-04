Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Tesla deliveries surged 87 per cent in 2021

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 11.34am
(Tesla)
(Tesla)

Tesla’s sales performance massively outperformed projections in 2021, with 936,172 vehicles delivered.

This was an 87 per cent increase on 2020’s figures, when the firm sold about 500,000 vehicles.

Finance experts Finbold, which compiled the figures, updated Tesla’s 2021 sales projection to more than 1.5 million vehicles, based on its growth since 2014 and increased production capabilities from new factories in Texas and Berlin.

The news comes shortly after Tesla updated its operating system to ‘V11’, which introduced the ability for owners to programme their own light shows as well as talk through the vehicle using a ‘Boombox Megaphone’ application.

These impressive figures come amid difficult times for the vast majority of other car manufacturers. First the pandemic and then a shortage of semiconductor computer chips has seen sales figures nosedive since early 2020.

However, Tesla has bucked the trend because its online-first sales model meant it was more resistant to pandemic-related lockdowns closing retailers.

Meanwhile, it builds its chips in-house, meaning it has had fewer issues with supply in this area. It also programmed software to use less scarce chips.

Tesla Model 3
(Tesla)

Industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reported last month that November was the worst for UK car production since 1984 and called for Government assistance to support vehicle manufacturers.

There is huge demand for Tesla vehicles, with the firm’s CEO Elon Musk managing to stoke demand largely through his online social media presence. The company has a history of promising new products that take a long time to materialise, with the Roadster and Cybertruck two such vehicles that are yet to see production.

Despite this, the Cybertruck has more than 1.3 million reservations in place, according to Finbold.

The positive news follows a difficult week for the firm, which announced over the Christmas period that it would be recalling 475,000 vehicles in the US. About 356,000 Model 3s have been recalled because of a faulty rear-view camera, while 119,000 Model Ss have issues with their ‘frunk’.

