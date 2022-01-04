Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

SsangYong announces official roadside assistance provider alongside range of winter deals

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 12.56pm
(SsangYong)
(SsangYong)

The RAC has signed a deal to provide roadside assistance to SsangYong customers.

The contract will see RAC patrols assist both consumer and fleet customers driving in the UK and 48 countries in mainland Europe.

A 12-month complimentary service will be included with every purchase of a new SsangYong, with the deal not included as part of used sales.

Mark Burrows, aftersales director for SsangYong Motors UK, said: “It is imperative to us that our customers receive an excellent, quality service from our roadside assistance partner, and RAC has a track record of this.

SsangYong Tivoli
(SsangYong)

“The writing is on the wall for a shift to electric vehicles, and with the launch of our own Korando e-Motion this month, we are confident the RAC is also the right roadside assistance partner to support us with our transition into the EV market. We look forward to a successful partnership moving forwards.”

John Ellis, the RAC’s head of OEM roadside, said: “We are very proud to have been appointed as SsangYong’s roadside assistance partner. We are keen to demonstrate our patrols’ exemplary skills in fixing four out of five breakdowns there and then which will give owners and users of their vehicles additional peace of mind should something unexpected happen on the road.”

The RAC also has engine-driven electric vehicle boosters that can get EVs with depleted batteries going again in around half an hour.

SsangYong has also revealed various winter deals across its range, including zero per cent finance on the Tivoli SUV. There are also low APR rates offered on each model as well as £2,000 off the Korando when purchased through PCP.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier