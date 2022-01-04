Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What are the changes to the Highway Code for 2022?

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 2.02pm
EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY DECEMBER 30 Undated file photo of a a cyclist using a cycle lane alongside heavy traffic in Cambridge. Major changes to the Highway Code risk being ineffective due to not being widely promoted, road safety campaigners have warned. Charity Cycling UK told the PA news agency that a “long-term and well-funded communications campaign” is needed to make people aware of the updates. Issue date: Thursday December 30, 2021.
The Highway Code is something all road users should be well aware of. It includes everything you need to know about being on the road, with all of the laws, advice and information required to safely get around.

It’s not a static document, though, and is occasionally updated based on new learnings. For 2022, a series of updates have been introduced, largely focused on priorities for everyone from pedestrians to HGVs.

However, despite the Department for Transport insisting ‘all road users are aware’ of what’s happening, the AA has warned that two-thirds of the 13,000 people it polled before Christmas did not know changes were coming.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s new ahead of their introduction at the end of January.

Learner Drivers
The official highway code book.

What’s the key change?

The main focus has been on creating a ‘hierarchy’ of road users, giving priority to those that are more vulnerable. It means those who can do the greatest harm to others have a higher level of responsibility to reduce the danger.

As an example of this, it is the responsibility of a car driver to be aware of cyclists.

What else has changed for vulnerable road users?

One that has a good chance of creating some confusion – especially if not everyone is aware of it – is a new rule surrounding crossing priorities for pedestrians.

Now, when a car is turning into a road or exiting a road, they should stop to let pedestrians cross.

What about drivers turning across cyclists and horse riders?

Further to being aware of more vulnerable road users, new rules have been introduced relating to turning into a new road or changing lanes.

Now, there’s direct guidance that says you should not turn across the path of a cyclist or horse rider that is continuing ahead on the same road.

In practical terms, it means you should not overtake them shortly before turning left, instead waiting behind them and pulling in once they have passed the junction.

Hammersmith Bridge repairs
(PA)

How much of a gap should we leave when overtaking cyclists?

Speaking of overtaking cyclists, new rules designed to further protect two-wheeled road users suggest that you should leave 1.5 metres when overtaking at speeds of up to 30mph. You should give them even more space when overtaking at higher speeds.

What’s the ‘Dutch Reach’?

The Highway Code now includes a recommendation that you should open the door of a parked car using the ‘Dutch Reach’ method.

This involves using the opposite hand to the one that’s closest to the door, because it means you reach across your body and turn outwards. This means you naturally check what’s coming and reduces the risk of opening your door on a cyclist.

