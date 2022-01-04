Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

2021’s safest cars revealed

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 5.22pm
(Mercedes-Benz)
(Mercedes-Benz)

Each year, Euro NCAP tests dozens of cars to give buyers the best picture of which ones are the safest.

While the crash testing is the most eye-catching aspect, as vehicles are launched into walls to see how well they protect occupants, the tests are actually a lot more complex than that.

Cars are given a five-star rating, which takes the crash test performance as well as ratings for various different areas such as their safety assistance technology and how collisions affect vulnerable road users.

Of the 33 cars tested last year, 22 were given the full five stars – but now Euro NCAP has brought in the new year by highlighting the safest cars from the past 12 months.

One of the top scorers was the Mercedes-EQ EQS, which won in both the electric vehicle and executive vehicle segments. The German firm’s flagship EV got excellent scores of 96 per cent and 91 per cent in adult occupants and child occupant segments, as well as 80 per cent for safety assist.

An honourable mention should also go to the Polestar 2, which achieved the runner-up position in both these segments.

Two more electric vehicles topped the large off-road vehicle group, with the Skoda Enyaq iV beating the BMW iX. This feat is made all the more impressive by the fact the Skoda costs considerably less.

Toyota Yaris Cross
The Toyota Yaris Cross was crowned best ‘small MPV’. (Toyota)

The Toyota Yaris Cross beat the Volkswagen Caddy to the small MPV title, while the Nissan Qashqai beat the Volkswagen ID.4 to the small off-road vehicle win. Finally, the Skoda Fabia won small family car, with no runner-up announced.

Dr. Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP Secretary General, said: “2021 was a tough year for the car industry: a shortage of parts, semiconductors in particular, was the sting in the tail of the Covid crisis, affecting development timelines, production and sales.

“Still, we saw quite a number of new car models coming to the market, many of them electric or hybrid, and many of them achieving five-star ratings despite the demanding requirements. Well done to the winners as well as to the runners-up, some of which were very close contenders for the top slot in their respective categories.”

