Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW expands iX line-up with new M60

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 10.10am Updated: January 5 2022, 11.50am
BMW has launched the new iX M60
BMW has introduced a new, more powerful version of its flagship iX EV – the M60.

Bringing the total number of iX models to three, the M60 offers the greatest amount of performance and a range of up to 357 miles. Priced from £111,905, it’s due to launch in the UK this summer.

BMW iX M60
Bronze coloured accents are used across the exterior

Thanks to a total output of 611bhp and 1,100Nm of torque, the iX M60 will manage the 0-60mph sprint in 3.6 seconds while all-wheel-drive with an M tune dual-axle air suspension system helps to ensure cornering ability to match that acceleration. It’ll hit a top speed of 155mph, too.

The iX’s construction is based around an aluminium spaceframe with a carbon cage, while the use of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) on the roof, side and rear sections helps to reduce weight further.

A battery located low down in the car keeps the car’s centre of gravity down and improves weight distribution.

The exterior of the M60 is distinguished against the rest of the line-up thanks to its blue brake callipers with the ‘M’ logo applied, as well as a series of titanium bronze highlights.

The M60 also boasts 22-inch alloy wheels and soft-close doors as standard, as well as BMW’s Laserlights and a parking assistant system. Inside, the iX M60 receives leather upholstery with heated seats and a full Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. Four-zone air conditioning is included too.

