Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda Kamiq and Kodiaq promise better value for money thanks to range refresh

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 10.52am
(Skoda)
(Skoda)

Skoda has updated the Kamiq and Kodiaq line-ups with new trim levels that improve the specification on offer.

The smaller Kodiaq now has a new SE L Executive trim, which replaces the regular SE L specification, becoming the second-highest specification variant.

Prices start at £24,465 and includes more equipment such as 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, rear view camera and front parking sensors. It also includes virtual cockpit (a digital instrument display), LED headlights and taillights, and body-coloured bumpers.

Two engine options are available, both being petrol units. The first is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine making 109bhp and the other being a 1.5-litre four-cylinder making 148bhp – both come with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Skoda Kodiaq
(Skoda)

The larger Kodiaq has two new trims, called SE Drive and SE L Executive, which replace the SE and SE L trims respectively. SE Drive starts at £30,415 and gets 18-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable, heated and folding door mirrors and an eight-inch touchscreen display with sat nav.

Buyers get one year of online infotainment access included, as well as front parking sensors and a rear-view parking camera, and a choice of five- and seven-seat layouts.

A 1.5-litre petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel are available. Both make 148bhp and come with a seven-speed automatic transmission, while the diesel is also offered with four-wheel-drive.

SE L Executive trims offer even more equipment, with 19-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and a rear-view parking camera as standard.

These models come with seven seats as standard and have three engine options. There are two petrol engines that are 1.5 litres and 2.0-litres in size, making 148bhp and 187bhp respectively. A 2.0-litre diesel is offered with 148bhp and 197bhp, while all 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines have four-wheel-drive as an option.

Prices for the SE L Executive Kodiaq start at £34,275 and all new trim levels are available to order now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]