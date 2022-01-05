Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dacia launches new ‘mud wash’ to encourage off-roaders off road

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 12.02pm
(Dacia)
(Dacia)

Dacia wants to encourage 4×4 owners to go on more adventures this year by launching a new ‘mud wash’.

The free service will be offered to owners of any manufacturer’s 4×4 and will see soap suds swapped for buckets of mud. The result will be an SUV that looks like it’s been on an epic adventure.

The move comes as 40 per cent of 4×4 owners admit to never having taken their car properly off-road, with a further 19 per cent saying they’ve never even ventured up a dirt path.

Dacia mud wash
(Dacia)

According to the survey of over 1,000 city-dwelling 4×4 owners, 67 per cent said tackling speed bumps on the school run was about as taxing a task as their SUV had even been faced with.

However, 17 per cent said they wished they could be more adventurous with their car.

When asked what 4×4-based activities owners would like to try, 46 per cent said they’d like to go on a road trip, while 42 per cent said a trip to the seaside would be high on the agenda.

Luke Broad, brand director for Dacia UK and Ireland, said: “Our ‘Adventure Ready’ Mud Wash is about setting car buyers up for a year of adventure and embracing all that comes with it.

“The Dacia Duster is the perfect all-terrain vehicle to get Brits out into our fantastic countryside more often. For those feeling like their 4×4 is more at home on the school run than a mud run, the Mud Wash aims to inspire them to swap the telly for wellies and get off the beaten track this year.”

The ‘mud wash’ will be offered at Dacia’s London West showroom on Tuesday January 18 and will see cars covered on the lower body and wheel arches.

To get involved you must pre-book by January 12 at

dacia.co.uk/adventure-ready

.

[[title]]

[[text]]

