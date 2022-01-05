Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sales of electric vehicles could almost double in 2022

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 5.08pm
(DriveElectric)
(DriveElectric)

Sales of pure electric vehicles could almost double next year to 330,000, according to expert analysis.

The figures, which do not include plug-in hybrid vehicles, are a significant increase on the 183,000 sold last year.

The prediction comes from electric vehicle leasing company DriveElectric, which uses its own intelligence of the market to forecast battery electric car and van registrations in the UK.

It believes that sales will start off fairly slow but then ramp up around the halfway mark.

Peugeot e-208
(Peugeot)

However, the car industry has faced a couple of difficult years, and DriveElectric points to various factors that could affect its predictions going forward – both positively and negatively.

Vehicle shortages caused by the semiconductor computer chip crisis continue to bite, and are expected to continue until mid-2022. Demand will continue to outstrip supply until then.

Increasing energy bills will also make EVs more expensive to run, while the home charger grant will end in March 2022. While this latter point won’t affect EV sales drastically, it will reduce the number of owners who install a home charger, which could increase the strain on the public network.

There are more factors driving increased uptake than slowing it down, though. For example, a large number of car manufacturers are opening new electric vehicle factories or adapting existing ones, with many opening this year.

For instance, Audi’s Ingolstadt plant in Germany, Mercedes-Benz in the USA and Hungary, and Stellantis in the UK.

Furthermore, the UK’s public charging infrastructure will continue to grow, making EV ownership more appealing, while an increased number of electric models on sale increases consumer choice.

Finally, UK businesses are being encouraged and incentivised to reduce their carbon footprints, with many making the switch to zero-emission fleets when it’s time to renew vehicles.

Volkswagen charging
(VW)

Mike Potter, managing director at DriveElectric, said: “EV registrations will continue to increase, however issues such as the semiconductor shortage will still have an impact on the availability of vehicles as we enter 2022.

“We see this challenge improving by mid-2022 and sales for the remainder of the year should offset the slow start, helped by yet more new EV models coming to market.”

DriveElectric believes EV sales will account for half of the market from 2025 ahead of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicle sales.

