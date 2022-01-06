Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW reveals colour-changing paint job

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 1.30pm
(BMW)
(BMW)

BMW has revealed a spectacular colour-changing car at the CES show that can switch between black and white shades.

The feature was demonstrated on the firm’s iX electric SUV and is said to use electrophoretic technology.

Called BMW iX Flow, it involves a body wrap that is specifically designed to the lines of the car and uses electronic signals that bring different colour pigments to the surface. This has the effect of changing the colour.

BMW iX Flow with E Ink
(BMW)

The wrap uses the same technology found in eReaders such as the Kindle. There are millions of microcapsules with a diameter equivalent to the thickness of a human hair. Stimulating these capsules with electricity brings either the black or white pigments to the surface of the capsule, giving the car its colour.

The E Ink technology offers ‘unprecedented potential for personalisation’, giving the driver the ability to change their car’s style based on their mood, environmental conditions or even functional requirements.

Functional changes can help to improve the efficiency of the vehicle. For example, using white on a hot day will reflect more sunlight, which could take a little strain off of the air conditioning system.

Meanwhile, having a darker colour on a cool day can maximise the warmth absorbed by the car naturally. BMW says in both cases, changing the colour to suit the weather could help the electric vehicle travel further.

Stella Clarke, head of project for the BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink, said: “This gives the driver the freedom to express different facets of their personality or even their enjoyment of change outwardly, and to redefine this each time they sit into their car.

“Similar to fashion or the status ads on social media channels, the vehicle then becomes an expression of different moods and circumstances in daily life.”

