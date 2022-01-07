Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen was the best-selling car brand in the UK last year

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 10.30am
(VW)
(VW)

Volkswagen was the best-selling car brand in the UK last year, the first time it has taken this honour.

The German car firm sold 147,826 vehicles, putting it comfortably ahead of Audi in second place, which sold 117,953 vehicles.

Figures from industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders shows the rest of the top five was made up of BMW (116,577), Ford (116,305) and Toyota (100,895).

Volkswagen Polo
The Polo was Volkswagen’s best-selling model in the UK last year. (VW)

It sees the tables turned on last year, when Volkswagen lost out to Ford, with the Blue Oval’s sales dropping almost a quarter compared with 2020.

The bulk of the sales success came from the Polo supermini and Golf hatchback, which took fifth and sixth in the best-selling cars of the year list. The pair sold more than 60,000 combined.

Meanwhile, the ID.3 showed the firm’s zero-emission car strategy is working well, with its 11,032 sales making it the third-best selling electric vehicle of the year. It was just behind the Kia e-Niro’s 12,271 sales, but all in this segment were dwarfed by the Tesla Model 3. The sleek saloon sold 34,783 units, making it the best-selling EV and second-best seller overall.

Rod McLeod, director of Volkswagen UK, said: “What a way to start the new year – as the UK’s biggest-selling car brand across 2021. It’s a great achievement from all at Volkswagen UK, including from our fantastic network partners, as well as a clear reflection and ringing endorsement of the strength of our range offering.

“With a growing family of award-winning ID models bolstering an already impressive range of class-leading products, it is an incredibly exciting time to be part of the UK’s most popular car brand.”

Other success stories included Hyundai, which saw sales increase almost 50 per cent to 69,680, while its sister firm Kia increased more than a quarter to 90,817.

However, despite the Corsa being the best-selling car of the year, Vauxhall’s overall sales were down about four per cent compared to 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier