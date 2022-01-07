Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Hyundai introduces fully contactless digital aftersales process

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 1.24pm
(Hyundai)
(Hyundai)

Hyundai has introduced a fully contactless digital aftersales system following positive feedback during its trials.

Hyundai Guildford took part in a 12-week trial of the new system, and shortly after jumped to first in the dealer network for customer satisfaction.

It’s the latest evolution of the Hyundai Workshop Automation system, which has a fully online system for booking and repair authorisation.

Hyundai servicing
(Hyundai)

This update makes for a completely contactless process for customers, with an online check-in and e-signature, contactless key handover, online work approval and remote payment options.

Customers can book their service or repair work online with prices pre-set. Now, an online check-in reminder is sent 48 hours before the appointment with a QR code that is used on arrival at the dealer.

This allows the customer to deposit their keys in a locker, but they will also have the option to talk to a service advisor if they would like to.

Once the process begins, customers can check the work’s progress online, with video clips sent highlighting the work that has been done and a quote for the work. Customers can instantly approve the work, which minimises the time they are without their vehicle.

The online booking system is in place at 120 Hyundai dealers across the country, with the contactless key handover trialled in Guildford to positive customer feedback.

Ben Sargeant, head of parts and service at Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Since its introduction, Hyundai Workshop Automation has massively improved the customer journey, and with these latest innovations we’re on-track to deliver an even slicker aftersales process.

“During the pilot scheme of online check-in with contactless key drop, 62 per cent of our customers opted to use it, despite it being an entirely new and unknown process to them. It’s a boost to the efficiency of our dealer partners, too, who are able to schedule work more effectively, have additional work approved faster and automate follow-ups for future service and repair work.”

