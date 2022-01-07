Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Here are some of the most important classic car auction results from 2020

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 5.06pm
(Hagerty)
(Hagerty)

The pandemic and parts shortages have caused the new car market to struggle to meet demand, which has made for a very strange used car market – many older models are now more expensive than their new equivalents.

However, it’s the classic car market where the truly astonishing sales figures can be found. While most auction lots go for low prices to keen enthusiasts, some rare and desirable exotics can fetch millions of pounds.

Specialist insurance provider Hagerty tracked auctions last year and said there were about 12,500 lots, more than double the number seen in 2020. And these sales raised £310.8 million, with 14 fetching more than £1m.

Ferrari F40
(Hagerty)

After looking at the figures, Hagerty has highlighted some of the most important sales, whether that be down to their high price, the rarity of the vehicle or their indication of an emerging trend.

The highlight of the year was a 1995 McLaren F1, which went for £15.5m at Pebble Beach in America in August. The price was just shy of Hagerty’s guide price for an example in concours condition, and although the firm says it is aware of higher private sales, this represented a record figure at a public auction.

Keeping the McLaren theme, a 2010 MP4-25 Formula 1 car, driven by Lewis Hamilton, went under the hammer at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. It was raced by the F1 champion and won the 2010 Turkish Grand Prix and sold for £4.7m.

Subaru Impreza
(Hagerty)

Japanese Domestic Market cars have seen a huge boost in recent years, particularly in America. The country has a rule that bans cars from being imported if they were not officially sold in the country until they are 25 years old.

This means iconic cars often see a bump in value as they approach this age, but recently prices have been jumping for cars that are not eligible for import. A 1998 Subaru Impreza STi 22B sold for £240,000 on the online auction site Bring A Trailer.

This price hike hasn’t been quite so dramatic in the UK, with the highest sale last year being £171,000. A low-mileage example reached £200,000 at another auction but didn’t sell.

Other landmarks included £90,000 for a wrecked 1960 Jaguar XK150 S Drophead, a Group B 1988 Audi Sport Quattro hitting nearly £1.7m, and a Ferrari F40 that became the first car to sell for more than £1m in a dedicated online auction in the UK.

