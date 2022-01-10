Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vauxhall and Citroen slash electric MPV prices as petrol and diesel versions ditched

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 1.06pm
Citroen’s e-Berlingo is now only available with an electric powertrain
Vauxhall and Citroen have both reduced the prices of their MPV models as petrol and diesel-powered versions cease production.

Vauxhall’s Combo-e Life and Vivaro e-Life Combi models benefit from up to £3,000 in savings, with both now qualifying for the government’s plug-in car grant.

As a result, the Combo-e Life now starts from £29,610 while the Vivaro-e Life is available from £30,295, including the plug-in grant. The Combo e-Life features a 50kWh battery capable of returning up to 174 miles from a single charge, while the Vivaro e-Life Combi should return up to 143 miles.

The move ties in with Vauxhall’s plans to become an electric-only brand from 2028.

Paul Willcox, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall has set out a clear ambition to go electric-only by 2028 and this is another step on that journey. We are focused on ensuring that the benefits of going electric are available, and affordable, to as many British motorists as possible.”

Citroen has also adjusted the price of its e-Berlingo  and e-SpaceTourer models. The pair, which share a platform with the Vauxhall Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life, now qualify for the government’s plug-in car grant. When applied, it sees the e-Berlingo’s starting price dropped to £29,495, while the e-SpaceTourer now starts from £30,495.

Third-party specialist conversion models, such as wheelchair accessible vehicles, will still be available with combustion engines, however.

