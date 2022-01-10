Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Clarkson, Hammond and May’s ‘DriveTribe’ website will close this month

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 1.18pm
PA REVIEW OF THE YEAR. Undated handout file photo issued by Amazon of (left to right) James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond during filming of The Grand Tour.
DriveTribe, the car culture website started by Grand Tour trio Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, is set to close at the end of this month.

The website was founded in 2016 following massive investment from various parties, with the three presenters as the figureheads. It is reported that 21st Century Fox and Breyer Capital invested about £4.8 million and £4m respectively.

Its concept was to combine content written by the site’s users with that of experienced staff writers, with many well-known automotive journalists joining in the site’s early days.

The DriveTribe name came from the idea that people could create ‘tribes’ for any automotive subject, creating communities around specific areas, such as Japanese cars or Formula 1.

DriveTribe Homepage
The DriveTribe homepage on January 10, shortly after the closure announcement. (DriveTribe)

More recently, a FoodTribe website was started following a similar concept for foodies. This will also be shutting down.

Despite huge investment, the company has struggled financially since the beginning of the pandemic. A statement posted online said: “The protracted global shortage of computer chips has caused a number of challenges for the automotive industry, and led to severe reductions in marketing budgets across the industry.

“This has made for an incredibly difficult operating environment for businesses like ours which are dependent on advertising.”

Jeremy Clarkson said: “We’re all really disappointed that challenges in the industry – not in the least helped by the ongoing pandemic – have simply made it impossible to continue with the business in its current form.”

Although the website is coming offline at the end of this month, the company’s social media pages will be kept alive with Richard Hammond being the focus. DriveTribe has found success on YouTube amassing two million subscribers, and content will continue to be uploaded there.

Hammond added: “Although we’re all really disappointed that our DriveTribe website business has to come to an end, I’m really delighted to be continuing our relationship with this brilliant community.”

In 2018 it was reported that the website has lost £12.5m in its first two years of operation, losing £8.3m in 2017 and £4.2m in 2016.

