Fiat extends (RED) partnership to Tipo and Panda models

Fiat has continued its partnership with charity (RED) with the introduction of new special-edition versions of its Tipo and Panda.

Founded in 2006 by Bono and Bobby Shriver, (RED) was created to combat the AIDS pandemic. Today, it is also helping to tackle the impact of Covid-19 on the most vulnerable communities in the world. It first announced a partnership with Fiat, Jeep and RAM back in October, releasing a special edition version of the 500.

All cars gain RED-specific badges

Available to order now, the (Tipo) RED is priced at £23,595 while the (Panda) RED starts from £15,755.

The Tipo is separated from the rest of the range by its (RED) logos on the b-pillars, while its red-painted door mirrors help it to stand out even further. It’s available with a Passione Red exterior colour too, as well as grey, white and black shades.

The Tipo is based on the top Cross specifications

Inside, the Tipo’s seats are finished in Seaqual yarn, a material made from 100 per cent recycled polyester yarn which contains 10 per cent recycled marine plastic. The RED Tipo variant is also based upon the range-topping Cross specification, meaning it gets a wide variety of standard equipment.

The new (Panda) RED, meanwhile, is based on the City Cross specification but gains the same highlights as the Tipo, such as the badges and upholstery. It’ll also be fitted exclusively with Fiat’s FireFly hybrid engine.

Both cars also come with a special welcome kit containing a specially designed dispenser and hand sanitiser, as well as a key cover.