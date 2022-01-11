Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fiat extends (RED) partnership to Tipo and Panda models

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 9.08am
The Panda has been given the (RED) treatment
Fiat has continued its partnership with charity (RED) with the introduction of new special-edition versions of its Tipo and Panda.

Founded in 2006 by Bono and Bobby Shriver, (RED) was created to combat the AIDS pandemic. Today, it is also helping to tackle the impact of Covid-19 on the most vulnerable communities in the world. It first announced a partnership with Fiat, Jeep and RAM back in October, releasing a special edition version of the 500.

(PANDA)RED
All cars gain RED-specific badges

Available to order now, the (Tipo) RED is priced at £23,595 while the (Panda) RED starts from £15,755.

The Tipo is separated from the rest of the range by its (RED) logos on the b-pillars, while its red-painted door mirrors help it to stand out even further. It’s available with a Passione Red exterior colour too, as well as grey, white and black shades.

(TIPO)RED
The Tipo is based on the top Cross specifications

Inside, the Tipo’s seats are finished in Seaqual yarn, a material made from 100 per cent recycled polyester yarn which contains 10 per cent recycled marine plastic. The RED Tipo variant is also based upon the range-topping Cross specification, meaning it gets a wide variety of standard equipment.

The new (Panda) RED, meanwhile, is based on the City Cross specification but gains the same highlights as the Tipo, such as the badges and upholstery. It’ll also be fitted exclusively with Fiat’s FireFly hybrid engine.

Both cars also come with a special welcome kit containing a specially designed dispenser and hand sanitiser, as well as a key cover.

