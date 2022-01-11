Skoda gives first look at upcoming Enyaq Coupe iV

Skoda has given a first glimpse at its upcoming Enyaq Coupe iV ahead of the car’s reveal later this month.

Offering a sleeker and more dramatic look to the standard Enyaq iV, the Coupe features a sloping roofline with a tapered rear glass section. It also boasts a sportier front end design and sharper headlights.

Due to be fully unveiled on January 31, the Enyaq Coupe iV sits atop Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform which also underpins EVs such as the Audi Q4 e-tron and Volkswagen ID.4.

Skoda has accentuated the Coupe’s look with body colour-painted side skirts and large wheels, which help to give the car a wider appearance, too. It’s also likely that the Coupe will be available in the same variety of colour options as the regular Enyaq.

IIt’s expected that the Coupe will be kitted out with the same battery and motor options as the regular Enyaq as well. However, thanks to its more aerodynamic design, the Coupe is expected to deliver a range of over 333 miles thanks to a 77kWh battery pack, while a smaller 58kWh version with a range of around 260 miles is expected to join the ranks shortly after the car’s release.

Newly released preview of the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV has just landed. It's due to be unveiled fully on 31st Jan. The coupe has a sleek design, outstanding aerodynamics and will offer more range than its SUV sibling. #SKODA #electric pic.twitter.com/5EHx6WXkua — ŠKODA UK Media (@SKODAUK_Media) January 11, 2022

The regular Enyaq is available with the option of either a 177bhp or 201bhp rear-driven electric motor, while a dual-motor version with 262bhp is also available. It has not yet been confirmed whether all of these options will be available on the Coupe.

Though no official prices have been announced, expect the Coupe to command a slight premium over the standard car’s £34,850 starting price.