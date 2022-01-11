Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watch the Hennessey Venom F5 fly past 250mph

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 10.50am
(Hennessey/YouTube)
(Hennessey/YouTube)

The Hennessey Venom F5 has passed the latest milestone in its quest to be the world’s fastest production car, passing 250mph in testing.

The American car tuning firm was keen to stress that this was not a specific high speed test, with the car achieving the latest record while engineers checked high-speed stability and vehicle dynamics.

In video footage from testing at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Florida, the driver is asked if they’ve tried the car in F5 mode, which unlocks full power. When they say no, they’re asked to give it a try.

The Venom F5 is then seen accelerating rapidly down the runway, while a camera at the rear shows flames spit from the exhaust every time the vehicle upshifts.

Once the run is completed, the driver says: “That extra power is nice!”

While Hennessey is best-known for tuning existing cars for more performance, the Venom F5 is a hypercar built by the firm from the ground up.

The firm says its customers ‘love speed’ so it was motivated to build the world’s fastest production car. It uses a 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes an astonishing 1,792bhp in a car that weighs less than 1.4 tonnes.

The Venom F5 aims to break through 311mph (500kph), which would make it comfortably the fastest production car ever – the gearbox ratio gives a theoretical top speed of 334mph.

Hennessey says the record attempt will be made using traditional measurements for high-speed runs, with speed measured in two directions using GPS-verified data.

The F5’s predecessor, the Hennessey Venom GT, achieved a top speed of 270mph on the Kennedy Space Centre’s Shuttle Landing Facility runway in 2014.

