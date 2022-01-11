Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Citroen introduces more affordable versions of the e-C4

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 11.56am
(Citroen)
(Citroen)

Citroen has introduced lower-specification trim levels to the e-C4 that reduce the entry price by making it eligible for the plug-in car grant.

The Shine Plus trim will remain at the top of the line-up, but new Sense and Shine Edition specifications bring the price below the threshold for the grant, making them eligible for a further £1,500 discount.

Citroen e-C4
(Citroen)

Prices for the entry-level Sense model start at £28,495 after the grant. Standard equipment is still impressive, though, including LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, power folding mirrors, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and start, and various driver assistance systems.

The cabin gets a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included, while passengers have a mount for tablets. Citroen’s Advanced Comfort suspension and seats ensure that all e-C4 models should have an excellent ride quality.

Upgrade to the Shine Edition model and prices start at £30,495 after the grant. On top of the Sense models, they get a head-up display, active cruise control, and a safety pack that includes active safety braking with night-time and cyclist detection.

These models also get connected navigation with a three-year subscription to real-time traffic updates, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera and heated steering wheel.

Citroen says the top trim level, Shine Plus, is currently the best-seller. It is not eligible for the grant and starts at £34,995, with equipment including wireless phone charging, upgraded speaker system, heated front seats and improved interior materials.

All of these changes go live today (January 11) and follow on from the updates introduced to the electric model in October. These included tweaks to the heat pump and transmission system, which improved efficiency to add 18 miles to the vehicle’s range – it can now go up to 217 miles between charges.

