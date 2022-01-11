Citroen introduces more affordable versions of the e-C4

Citroen has introduced lower-specification trim levels to the e-C4 that reduce the entry price by making it eligible for the plug-in car grant.

The Shine Plus trim will remain at the top of the line-up, but new Sense and Shine Edition specifications bring the price below the threshold for the grant, making them eligible for a further £1,500 discount.

(Citroen)

Prices for the entry-level Sense model start at £28,495 after the grant. Standard equipment is still impressive, though, including LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, power folding mirrors, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and start, and various driver assistance systems.

The cabin gets a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included, while passengers have a mount for tablets. Citroen’s Advanced Comfort suspension and seats ensure that all e-C4 models should have an excellent ride quality.

Upgrade to the Shine Edition model and prices start at £30,495 after the grant. On top of the Sense models, they get a head-up display, active cruise control, and a safety pack that includes active safety braking with night-time and cyclist detection.

These models also get connected navigation with a three-year subscription to real-time traffic updates, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera and heated steering wheel.

Citroen says the top trim level, Shine Plus, is currently the best-seller. It is not eligible for the grant and starts at £34,995, with equipment including wireless phone charging, upgraded speaker system, heated front seats and improved interior materials.

All of these changes go live today (January 11) and follow on from the updates introduced to the electric model in October. These included tweaks to the heat pump and transmission system, which improved efficiency to add 18 miles to the vehicle’s range – it can now go up to 217 miles between charges.